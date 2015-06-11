June 11 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: January rate cut reduced downside
risk to inflation
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: rate cut helped mitigate risk to
financial system by addressing drop in income and jobs caused by
oil price shock
* BoC's Poloz: effect of cheap oil on incomes should be
partly offset by cheaper gas, stronger U.S. growth, lower C$,
impact of easier monetary policy
* BoC's Poloz: probability that a sharp correction in house
prices will materialize remains low; not seeing conditions that
would lead to severe recession and steep rise in joblessness
Source text for Eikon: (here)
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and David Ljunggren; Editing by
Jeffrey Hodgson)