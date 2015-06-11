June 11 BoC's Poloz: volatility in global bond yields appears to be getting into a more normal

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: assessment of financial system risks doesn't cause bank to think either way about raising or cutting rates

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: if hot housing market were generalized, "which we're not seeing," it would be different than if it is localized to Vancouver/Toronto

* BoC's Poloz: latest Canadian trade data was disappointing

* BoC's Poloz: sees economic effects of bad weather extending into second quarter

* BoC's Poloz points out that while bond yields have risen, oil prices have also risen to higher than assumptions, while C$ has risen

* BoC's Wilkins: higher bond yields so far not of major concern

* BoC's Poloz: for now, income and employment effects of oil price shock appear to be reasonably localized

* BoC's Poloz: our premise is mainly that oil price shock effect is up front and pretty rapid

* BoC's Poloz: the handoff from q1 to q2 was negative but not a big miss

* BoC's Poloz cites good data from U.S. and from Canadian labor market

