July 15 BoC's Poloz: U.S. and Canadian economies
less likely to be synchronized than in past, because Canada is
dealing with terms of-trade shock
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says potential U.S. interest rate
liftoff would be welcome as would show more positive U.S.
outlook
* BoC's Poloz: various factors have moved bank of Canada out
of "neutral" zone in its risk management framework
* BoC's Poloz: Canada could just as easily reach full
capacity and inflation target sooner rather than later than
projected
* BoC's Poloz: expects any rise in global bond yields to be
at least partly imported into canada, with possible implications
for C$
* BoC's Poloz: positives in the canadian economy "have been
slow to emerge, but we can see them working"
* BoC's Poloz: expects positive trends to begin to outweigh
negatives from the resource sector during the next few months
