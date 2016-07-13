July 13 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: underlying forces that underpin stronger growth in Canada are intact, and the adjustment of the economy to lower oil prices is well under way

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: most importantly for Canada, there is good underlying momentum in the U.S. economy, even if the composition of U.S. growth is somewhat less favourable for canada than it was in April

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: we are assuming that the Brexit process will proceed in an orderly fashion

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: growing demand for Canadian exports should lead to increased investment and new businesses being created; question is when and by how much (Reporting by David Ljunggren)