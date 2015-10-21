Oct 21 Bank Of Canada Statement: China is
transitioning to lower, more sustainable long term growth path;
should continue to be solid source of growing demand for
commodities
* Bank of Canada statement: if uncertainty fades about
prospects for China, emerging markets, there is some upside risk
to our commodity price assumptions
* Bank of Canada statement: categories of exports that were
expected to lead Canadian recovery have grown strongly in recent
months
* Bank of Canada statement: we know that accommodative
policy has implications for financial vulnerabilities in
household sector
* Bank of Canada statement: in current context, getting
economy back to full capacity with inflation on target is
central to supporting financial stability
