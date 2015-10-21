Oct 21 BoC's Poloz: at same time, actions we
took have helped to bring about second-half turn around,
reducing odds of trigger to bring about those risks
* Bank of Canada's Poloz, asked about effect of anticipated
stimulus spending from Liberal government, says depends how long
it takes to put into action
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: to what degree could take Liberal
plans into account in MPR in Jan will depend how concrete
actions are; will have to wait and see
* BoC's Poloz: not concerned early meetings with new
Canadian government could be a bit chilly
* BoC's Poloz: there's no question vulnerabilities we've
identified in household sector continue to edge higher, is
rational response to low interest rates
* BoC's Poloz: there's a very strong underwriting culture in
our financial system, that continues to be the case today
* BoC's Poloz says has not spoken to incoming Prime Minister
Trudeau
* On debt-to-income ratio, says we take comfort from the
fact we think we've identified the right forces in the economy
* BoC's Poloz: C$ has been moving around roughly in line
with shifts in terms of trade
* BoC's Poloz: C$ as general rule seems to be reacting about
how it has historically
* BoC's Poloz press conference ends
