Nov 6 (Reuters) -
* Canadian foreign minister Dion: If we want pipeline
projects to go through, Canada needs to rebuild environmental
assessment policies and community support
* Canadian foreign minister Dion: supports Energy East
pipeline, but difficult to approve unless there is stronger
consultation with communities and better environmental
assessment
* Canadian foreign minister Dion: Keystone XL decision
doesn't change Canadian government position on Energy East
pipeline; supports it but needs proper assessment
* Canadian foreign minister Dion: disagrees with those
environmentalists who oppose any expansion of oil sands; "We
want sustainable development."
(Reporting by Ottawa newsroom)