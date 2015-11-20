Nov 20 Canada Deputy Finance Minister Rochon:
not unusual to adjust private not unusual to adjust
private-sector forecasts for govt outlook, oil price continued
to fall since private-sector survey in oct
* Canada's Finance Minister Morneau: consensus at G20 this
was a challenging time for economy
* Canada's Morneau: fiscal update serves as starting point
for Liberal budget for 2016
* Canada's Morneau: it is not possible to cut our way to
prosperity
* Canada's Morneau cites need for balance between fiscal
responsibility and the government's campaign promises
* Canada's Morneau, asked if government will exceed planned
deficits of up to c$10 billion, says "that's a good question"
* Canada's Morneau: we intend on keeping our election
commitments
* Canada's Morneau: worse economic outlook reinforces need
for spending plan promised by liberals
* Canada's Morneau: too soon to say whether would go over
C$10 billion deficit
* Canada's Morneau: have not come to conclusion on taxation
of stock options, but any decisions would only apply to stock
options issued from that date forward
* Sector forecasts for government outlook, oil price
continued to fall since private-sector survey in Oct
* Canada's Morneau says doesn't have exact date for next
budget
* Canada's Morneau: we aspire to moving on our
infrastructure projects as soon as possible
For main story click on
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr)