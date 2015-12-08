PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: relationship between C$ and oil prices has remained quite strong; nothing new there
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: exchange rate is part of the mechanism enabling economy to adjust
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: takes time for things like exchange rate to work their way through the system; shouldn't be impatient
* BoC's Poloz: it looks to us as if households have spent a third to a half of child care benefit checks, so more spending may be coming
* BoC's Poloz: negative Sept GDP data was in part due to special factors
* Poloz says Bank Of Canada has 100 basis points of maneuver beneath current benchmark interest rate
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's State Power Investment Corp said Westinghouse Electric Co's bankruptcy filing would not have a "substantial impact" on the country's nuclear plans.