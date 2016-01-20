Jan 20 Bank of Canada's Poloz: likelihood of new
fiscal stimulus was an important consideration in bank's
decision
* BoC's Poloz: if new fiscal stimulus were incorporated into
today's projection the output gap would close sooner than in the
bank's base case
* BoC's Poloz: we must be mindful further rapid C$
depreciation could push overall inflation higher relatively
quickly
* BoC's Poloz: governing council focused mainly on
implications of lower prices for oil and other commodities for
Canada and monetary policy
* BoC's Poloz: since Oct MPR the magnitude of this shock of
lower oil prices has clearly grown
* BoC's Poloz: our deliberations began with a bias toward
further monetary easing
* BoC's Poloz: other considerations included C$ decline,
meaning non-resource sectors are receiving more stimulus than
projected in Oct
* BoC's Poloz: we are encouraged by resilience and
flexibility of Canadian economy, signs of adjustment already
evident
* BoC's Poloz sees continuation of two-track economy, with
resource sector shrinking, other sectors picking up speed with
help from lower C$
