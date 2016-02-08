Feb 8 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Lane doesn't see it necessary to adopt
negative interest rates
* Bank of Canada's Lane: lifting of international sanctions
against Iran is a downside risk to Canadian economy because of
pressure on oil prices
* Bank of Canada's Lane: Fed rate raise has important
effects on Canada
* Bank of Canada's Lane: Bank of Canada not obliged to
follow Fed rate raise; we have an independent monetary policy
* Bank of Canada's Lane: very important for Bank of Canada
to communicate clearly what we're thinking
* Bank of Canada's Lane: for us it's important to be clear
but not always predictable
