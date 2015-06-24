PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 24 (Reuters) -
* Canada approves series of spectrum licence transfers between Rogers, Shaw, Mobilicity and Wind Mobile
* Rogers will provide all 10 Mobilicity spectrum licenses to Wind Mobile in exchange for small portion of Wind's current spectrum Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
April 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Blackbaud Inc - acquired all of outstanding shares of capital stock of Academicworks for an aggregate purchase price of $50.0 million in cash Source text:(http://bit.ly/2o3dBKI) Further company coverage: