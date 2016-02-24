DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
Feb 24 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Schembri: our risks and vulnerabilities are generally much lower than other countries Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, APRIL 8
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: