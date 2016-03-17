BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
March 17 (Reuters) -
* Canada's Trudeau: we also know from all the big air companies, they've always needed significant government support
* Canada's Trudeau, asked about when aid to Bombardier will be announced: we're taking our time to make sure we're doing right thing
* Canada's Trudeau: CSeries from Bombardier is a fabulous plane
* Canada's Trudeau: we are very much looking at what is the smart investment Further company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
* United down after passenger dragged off overbooked plane Monday