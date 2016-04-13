U.S. Treasury to sell $55 bln in 4-week bills
WASHINGTON, April 17 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auction of 4-week bills on Tuesday, see:
April 13 Bank Of Canada's Poloz says in an interview with BNN that most of recovery in exports is because of stronger U.S. demand, C$ has been helping that transition
* BoC's Poloz says bank doesn't have agenda on Canadian dollar
* BoC's Poloz says rejects interpretation bank is talking down dollar Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
TORONTO, April 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as heavyweight banking stocks bounced back from a recent slip and several industrial miners also gained as Chinese data showed surprising growth.