DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
April 19 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we would put very low risk of possibility of inflation overshooting target sooner than expected
* BoC's Poloz: U.S. is a good year ahead of us in this process of converging
* BoC's Wilkins: have seen volatility in export activity
* BoC's Wilkins: have identified exports as upside risk because of our cautious outlook
* BoC's Wilkins: we continue to look at housing market very closely
* BoC's Wilkins: what have seen over last year is what would expect given transition in economy
* BoC's Wilkins: in major cities like Vancouver, Toronto the markets are going very strongly, we're watching that closely
* BoC's Wilkins: given the localized nature of housing market, monetary policy as a tool is too blunt for that
* BoC's Poloz: distortions that may emerge from negative interest rates grow with length of time used
* BoC's Poloz: inflation target renewal is a "live issue" for us at this time, won't go into specific details
* BoC's Poloz: issue of inflation target level is most prominent issue, because of issue of cbanks recently at the lower bound of rates
* BoC's Poloz: for me the bar for changing inflation target framework is very high, won't take question lightly
* BoC's Poloz: encouraged somewhat by small signs of growth in other countries over last few months
* BoC's Poloz testimony ends Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------