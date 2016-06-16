June 15 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: interest rates are going to be lower than we ever thought before for a very long time due to lower growth

* BoC's Poloz: in the real economy, companies are not taking enough risk to grow the economy

* BoC's Poloz: companies are getting closer to feeling comfortable about growing their businesses Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)