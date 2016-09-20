Sept 20 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: lower business investment, exports
fit together to drive view that inflation risks have tilted to
downside
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: view acknowledges data have not
quite been in line, explaining through special factors still
leaves something to be explained
* Boc's Poloz: we think the U.S. economy is seeing a
recovery
* Boc's Poloz: if U.S. has lower trajectory for business
investment, we will have a lower trajectory for exports
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: when there's a slowdown in prices
in one market our experience has been it's not really contagious
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: will have to see with a little
more data outcome of Vancouver overseas homebuyers tax
* Bank of Canada's Poloz news conference ends
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr in Quebec City, and Andrea Hopkins
and David Ljunggren in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)