Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: Canadian economy continues to
adjust to lower prices for oil, as well as much lower exchange
rate
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: household vulnerabilities have
continued to build throughout this process
* Bank of Canada's Poloz says it's not surprising data have
been less than clear as to which economic forces are dominant
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: bank analysis suggests more of
Canada's export shortfall may be structural than previously
believed, rather than cyclical
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: latest projections incorporate a
permanent shortfall in exports relative to our understanding in
fundamentals to rebalance forecasts risks
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: this permanent shortfall reduces
projected level of GDP by about 0.6 percent by end of 2018
compared with July MPR
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: further extending time during
which economy operates with excess capacity has multiple
undesirable implications
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: governing council actively
discussed possibility of adding more monetary stimulus at this
time to speed up return of economy to full capacity
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we identified a number of
significant uncertainties in current context
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: uncertainties include
macroeconomic effects of new mortgage rules, likely path of
exports
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: judgment to leave rates unchanged
will be monitored carefully as more data become available
