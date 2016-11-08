Nov 8 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Schembri: at this juncture in time think services exports are being underestimated

* Bank of Canada's Schembri: better balance of fiscal and monetary policy relieves some of pressure on Bank of Canada

* Bank of Canada's Schembri: our outlook for commodity prices is relatively stable so all things being equal expect C$ to stay in range Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)