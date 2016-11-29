HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: would take a shock to the economy, something that would put seriously at risk our ability to meet inflation target over reasonable timeframe, to use unconventional measures
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: fact that U.S. election is now behind us relieves a certain amount of uncertainty for businesses
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: it's more an accumulation of evidence that we look through rather than an event
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: on most of uncertainties we pointed to in Oct, we have very little additional info
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: all things being equal, need to have bigger shock when you're in such a zone of uncertainty to prompt a move
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: at this stage too early to tell impact of trump election, won't react to hypotheticals Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Catalyst Paper announces successful completion of recapitalization
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praised Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.