Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: there are still things around export competitiveness story that aren't strictly modelable

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: full effect of government infrastructure spending won't occur until 2017 data

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we're fairly certain that whatever 'normal' we arrive at will be a new normal