OSLO Oct 19 Oil major BP said on Wednesday it has delayed the start-up of production from its Skarv oil and gas field off Norway until the late first quarter of 2012, scrapping a previous timetable for production late in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Originally the field had been due to enter production in August.

"The slippage is due to delays in receiving the vessel, problems with the riser pull-in (process) and the weather conditions," BP spokesman Jan Erik Geirmo told Reuters.

BP is the operator of the field while other licensees include Statoil and PGNiG of Poland.

On Tuesday Poland's gas monopoly cut its forecast for next year's production from Skarv by 40 percent to 0.24 billion cubic metres and said the field's launch would be delayed until 2012.

PGNiG also slashed expected oil production from the field to 250,000 tonnes in 2012.

Geirmo declined to say how the delayed start-up would affect production estimates.

According to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate the field contains 16.5 million cubic metres of oil and 42.1 billion cubic metres of gas. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)