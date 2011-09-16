UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
OSLO, Sept 16 Major Norwegian gas processing plant Kollsnes will see its power consumption reduced to various levels for three days in September, North Sea gas infrastructure operator Gassco told the Nordic power bourse on Friday.
The plant will consume 20 megawatts (MW) of power out of an installed capacity of 270 MW from 0900 GMT on Sept. 24, while consumption will rise to 60 MW on Sept. 25 and to 105 MW on Sept. 26, with normal consumption back on Sept. 27 at 0600 GMT, a message from the Nordic Power bourse said.
In an earlier message on Aug. 30, comsumption was seen down to five MW between Sept. 24 at 0900 GMT to Sept. 27 at 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.