OSLO, Sept 16 Major Norwegian gas processing plant Kollsnes will see its power consumption reduced to various levels for three days in September, North Sea gas infrastructure operator Gassco told the Nordic power bourse on Friday.

The plant will consume 20 megawatts (MW) of power out of an installed capacity of 270 MW from 0900 GMT on Sept. 24, while consumption will rise to 60 MW on Sept. 25 and to 105 MW on Sept. 26, with normal consumption back on Sept. 27 at 0600 GMT, a message from the Nordic Power bourse said.

In an earlier message on Aug. 30, comsumption was seen down to five MW between Sept. 24 at 0900 GMT to Sept. 27 at 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)