OSLO, Sept 28 Norwegian household lending practices must be tightened in response to the international debt and growth crisis, Norway's financial watchdog agency said on Wednesday.

The Financial Supervisory Athority of Norway said it "recommends lowering the level of what is considered a prudent loan-to-value ratio from 90 to 85 per cent of the property's market value" in connection with all property-secured loans.

"In addition, banks will need to make allowance for an interest rate increase of 5 percentage points when assessing a borrower's debt-servicing ability," the authority added.

"A somewhat larger safety margin is incorporated in order to cope with a setback in the real economy."

The authority said Norway's financial industry was generally on a "solid footing" but was "feeling the effects of international turbulence".

It said Norwegian banks face more of a challenge accessing the international funding they need to lend.

"The trend in house prices and household debt is key to financial stability," the watchdog's director-general, Morten Baltzersen, said in a statement. "A more sober residential mortgage lending practice can help to dampen the risk posed by a subsequent economic setback." (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)