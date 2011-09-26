OSLO, Sept 26 Norway's Statoil said on Monday it plans to invest some 10 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.7 billion) with its partners to develop the Skuld field in the Norwegian sea, whose reserves Statoil estimated at 90 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Statoil said Skuld would be developed as a fast-track project linked to its Norne production ship. The announcement came as Statoil and its partners submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) of the field to Norwegian petroleum authorities.

"According to the work plan, Skuld could be in production as early as the end of 2012," said Halfdan Knudsen, Statoil's head of fast-track development.

Apart from Statoil, which has a 64-percent interest in Skuld, licensees in the field are Eni with 11.5 percent and state-owned Petoro with 24.5 percent.

