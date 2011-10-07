OSLO Oct 7 Norway's Statoil said oil
and gas production at its North Sea Visund platform will return
to normal Friday evening after a shutdown for testing on
Thursday was extended while rescue crews searched for a missing
platform worker.
The company said in a statement that the 48-year-old man has
still not been found but that the search in the sea would go on.
Visund is expected to produce some 22,000 barrels of oil per
day and 940 million standard cubic metres of gas per year in
2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.
"The planned tests of the shutdown functions were concluded
today," the company said. "After consideration of all factors
the platform will be ramped up to normal production in the
course of the evening."
The partners in the field are Statoil (53.20 percent),
ConocoPhillips (9.10 percent), Total (7.70
percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30 percent).
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)