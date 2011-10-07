OSLO Oct 7 Norway's Statoil said oil and gas production at its North Sea Visund platform will return to normal Friday evening after a shutdown for testing on Thursday was extended while rescue crews searched for a missing platform worker.

The company said in a statement that the 48-year-old man has still not been found but that the search in the sea would go on.

Visund is expected to produce some 22,000 barrels of oil per day and 940 million standard cubic metres of gas per year in 2011, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.

"The planned tests of the shutdown functions were concluded today," the company said. "After consideration of all factors the platform will be ramped up to normal production in the course of the evening."

The partners in the field are Statoil (53.20 percent), ConocoPhillips (9.10 percent), Total (7.70 percent) and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro (30 percent).

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)