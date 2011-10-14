OSLO Oct 14 Norwegian banks are well-positioned but the turbulent situation for the European banking sector is likely to have an impact, Norway's Finance Minister Sigbjoern Johnsen said on Friday.

"The impression is that Norwegian banks are solid and have done a good job since 2008 to strengthen their capital base," Johnsen said in an interview with state broadcatser NRK, adding that funding is now more long-term than was the case three years ago.

"But of course what is happening i the banking sector in Europe will affect Norwegian banks in different ways," he said.

A strong Norwegian economy with a booming housing market has given support to its banking sector with top bank DNBNOR having a limited exposure to the euro zone's heavily indebted countries.

"I have discussed with my Nordic colleagues on what should be our stance in relation to the Basel III regulations -- maybe to have a mutual Nordic initiative to start the adoption early." (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)