OSLO Oct 14 Norwegian banks are well-positioned
but the turbulent situation for the European banking sector is
likely to have an impact, Norway's Finance Minister Sigbjoern
Johnsen said on Friday.
"The impression is that Norwegian banks are solid and have
done a good job since 2008 to strengthen their capital base,"
Johnsen said in an interview with state broadcatser NRK, adding
that funding is now more long-term than was the case three years
ago.
"But of course what is happening i the banking sector in
Europe will affect Norwegian banks in different ways," he said.
A strong Norwegian economy with a booming housing market has
given support to its banking sector with top bank DNBNOR
having a limited exposure to the euro zone's heavily
indebted countries.
"I have discussed with my Nordic colleagues on what should
be our stance in relation to the Basel III regulations -- maybe
to have a mutual Nordic initiative to start the adoption early."
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)