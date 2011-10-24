OSLO Oct 24 Statoil's Grane oil and gas field in the North Sea is back to full production of some 150,000 barrels per day after technical problems reduced output to a fifth of its normal level for several weeks, the Norwegian firm said on Monday.

"Normal operation was restored on the Statoil-operated Grane field in the North Sea on 18 October," the firm said in a statement. "Grane produced some 30,000 barrels of oil per day during the slowdown, or roughly 20 percent of normal output."

Statoil said on Oct. 7 that the field would see reduced production for the next three to six weeks due to technical problems.

Statoil holds a 36.66 percent stake in the field, while ConocoPhilips has 6.17 percent, ExxonMobil 28.22 percent and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro 28.94 percent. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)