OSLO Oct 26 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate's message on the result of an appraisal well at Aldous Major South, a giant oil discovery in the North Sea that could be the third-biggest find made off Norway, does not change Statoil's view of the resource estimates for the field, the oil firm said on Wednesday.

The NPD's report described the same appraisal well that Statoil reported on Oct. 21, which is called well 16/2-10.

"This does not change our volume estimates," said Statoil spokesman Ola Anders Skauby.

(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord)