(Corrects the first paragraph to show that Petoro urges the
partners in the oil discovery, not Norwegian authorities, to
facilitate a quick start on the development planning of the
field)
OSLO Oct 28 State-owned oil firm Petoro urged
on Friday the partners in the newly discovered Aldous Major and
Avaldsnes oilfields in the North Sea to facilitate a "quick"
start on development plans for the fields.
Petoro manages the Norwegian state's 30-percent in Aldous
Major, which operator Statoil has said is directly
linked to Lundin Petroleum's Avaldsnes field. Their
combined oil is estimated at 1.7 to 3.3 billion barrels.
(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)