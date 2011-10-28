(Corrects the first paragraph to show that Petoro urges the partners in the oil discovery, not Norwegian authorities, to facilitate a quick start on the development planning of the field)

OSLO Oct 28 State-owned oil firm Petoro urged on Friday the partners in the newly discovered Aldous Major and Avaldsnes oilfields in the North Sea to facilitate a "quick" start on development plans for the fields.

Petoro manages the Norwegian state's 30-percent in Aldous Major, which operator Statoil has said is directly linked to Lundin Petroleum's Avaldsnes field. Their combined oil is estimated at 1.7 to 3.3 billion barrels. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)