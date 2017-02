OSLO Nov 4 Norwegian oil firm Det Norske said on Friday its plan to develop the Atla field in the North Sea had been approved by the oil ministry, Det Norske said in a statement.

Total is the operator in the field, in which Det Norske hold a 10 percent stake.

The first gas from Atla will be produced in September 2012. Det Norske´s ten percent interest will give the company a daily production of 1,000 barrels per day, it said. (Reporting By Victoria Klesty)