OSLO, Dec 1 Norway's statistics agency raised its forecast for investments in the country's oil and gas sector in 2011 and 2012.

The following table includes the agency's new forecasts for both 2012 as well as its forecasts from Sept. 1.

NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS INVESTMENTS

(billions of Norwegian crowns)

2011 2012

Dec Sept Dec Sept TOTAL 152.6 151.7 184.6 172.0 Extraction of crude oil and gas 152.2 151.0 184.2 171.1 Exploration 29.2 28.5 32.4 32.4 Pipeline transport 0.4 0.7 0.4 0.8 (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)