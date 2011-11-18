BRIEF-Sanlam Kenya withdraws profit warning
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
OSLO Nov 18 Norway's central bank is offering an F-deposit facility for Nov. 18-21 at a maximum rate of 2.25 percent, the bank said on its page on Friday.
The bank said the deadline for offers was 1400 GMT on Friday.
The central bank regularly offers short-term fixed-rate lending and deposit facilities known as F-loans and F-deposits, to manage liquidity and provide a predictable environment for the bank sector. The facilities are the bank's most commonly used tools for money market operations. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Says withdrawal of an earlier posted profit warning notice ahead of its full year results release
LONDON, Feb 10 The dollar rose and U.S. stock futures held near record highs as investors cheered upbeat Chinese trade data and hopes of business-friendly tax cuts in the United States, although lingering concerns over political risks kept gains in check.
LONDON, Feb 10 Some U.S. financial institutions could be locked out of the European market if Donald Trump's administration repeals global rules imposed in the wake of the financial crisis, a top EU official said on Friday.