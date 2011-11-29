OSLO Nov 29 Norway's bank sector is well
capitalised and continues to report solid earnings but Europe's
turbulence has increased risks and the sector needs to further
improve its capital position to weather a potential downturn,
the central bank said on Tuesday.
"Norwegian banks have posted solid earnings, but they are
also being affected by the turbulence," Governor Oeystein Olsen
said in a statement on the bank's biannual financial stability
report.
The bank warned that the domestic banking sector's reliance
on external funding may pose a challenge in the short-term while
rising household debt levels pose potential long-term risks to
the economy.
"There is a risk that household behaviour will in many cases
result in vulnerability when interest rates rise again to more
normal levels or if prospects for the real economy deteriorate
in Norway," the bank said.
"Owing to high household debt and rising house prices, there
is a risk of instability in the Norwegian economy further
ahead," the bank added.
Norway's households are among the most indebted in the world
with a debt to income ratio at around 200 percent.
Olsen added that the largest banks in the country should
raise their core Tier 1 capital ratios further, preferably
through earnings retention.
It expects banks to have a 10 percent Tier 1 ratio at the
end of 2011 based on its baseline scenario, which would then
rise to 10.25 percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Ole Petter Skonnord)