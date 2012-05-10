OSLO May 10 Norwegian oil firm Statoil
plans to launch an aggressive exploration campaign in the
Skrugard area in Norway's Arctic region, it said on Thursday.
Statoil, together with partners Eni and state
holding firm Petoro, said it will start exploring four new
prospects in late 2012.
The Skrugard and Havis oil fields, the latest major
discovery in a series for Norway, the world's eighth-largest oil
exporter, is estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million
barrels of oil equivalent.
"We see good opportunities for further upside in the area,
and have identified four new interesting prospects. In some of
these we have observed flat spots of the same type as in the
Skrugard and Havis discoveries," said Knut Harald Nygård,
Statoil vice president for exploration in the Skrugard area.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)