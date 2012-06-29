Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
OSLO, June 29 The Norwegian government has no plans to force an end to the ongoing strike in the country's oil and gas sector, an official at the Labour ministry told Reuters on Friday.
"The ministry's perspective on the strike has not changed, we will not do anything as of now. This is a conflict between the parties and we are following the situation closely," senior adviser Gro Oerset said.
Trade unions earlier announced that the strike, which began on Sunday and has cut oil output by up to 18 percent, would not be escalated at this point. (Reporting by Vegard Botterli, writing by Terje Solsvik)
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.