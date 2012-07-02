OSLO, July 2 The Norwegian government will still
refrain from intervention in the ongoing strike in the country's
oil and gas sector, an official at the Labour ministry told
Reuters on Monday.
"As of now we are still not seeing any reasons for
intervening in the strike. We continue to monitor the situation
closely," senior adviser Gro Oerset said.
Norwegian oil production has already been cut by about 13
percent due to a week-long strike among offshore workers that
has contributed to a surge in the price of crude oil.
(Reporting by Vegard Botterli, writing by Terje Solsvik)