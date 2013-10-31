OSLO Oct 31 Norway's soon to be implemented
countercyclical capital buffer for its bank sector could affect
interest rates because both tools work through the bank sector's
responses, Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on
Thursday.
"Increased buffer requirements may induce banks to increase
their lending margins or restrict access to credit in other
ways," Olsen said in a speech.
"Tighter lending growth curbs economic activity and
inflation. This suggests, in isolation, a lower key policy
rate," he added.
However, this did not automatically mean lower rates as
other developments in the economy may amplify or dampen this
effect, he added.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)