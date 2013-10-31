OSLO Oct 31 Norway's soon to be implemented countercyclical capital buffer for its bank sector could affect interest rates because both tools work through the bank sector's responses, Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

"Increased buffer requirements may induce banks to increase their lending margins or restrict access to credit in other ways," Olsen said in a speech.

"Tighter lending growth curbs economic activity and inflation. This suggests, in isolation, a lower key policy rate," he added.

However, this did not automatically mean lower rates as other developments in the economy may amplify or dampen this effect, he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)