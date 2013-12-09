BERGEN Dec 9 Norway's housing prices are expected to fall for a few more months before leveling out and starting to rise slowly again, the country's central bank governor said on Monday.

"We don't believe in a continued strong drop in housing prices. The fall will probably continue for a few more months before leveling out, and then start to tick higher, though more slowly than during the period we've been through," the central bank governor Oeystein Olsen told a meeting of business leaders.

"So in that regard, we expect a soft landing," he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen. Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)