Sri Lankan rupee firmer on exporter dollar sales; stocks down
COLOMBO, March 1 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Wednesday as greenback sales by exporters outpaced mild importer dollar demand, dealers said.
BERGEN Dec 9 Norway's housing prices are expected to fall for a few more months before leveling out and starting to rise slowly again, the country's central bank governor said on Monday.
"We don't believe in a continued strong drop in housing prices. The fall will probably continue for a few more months before leveling out, and then start to tick higher, though more slowly than during the period we've been through," the central bank governor Oeystein Olsen told a meeting of business leaders.
"So in that regard, we expect a soft landing," he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen. Editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)
COLOMBO, March 1 The Sri Lankan rupee edged up on Wednesday as greenback sales by exporters outpaced mild importer dollar demand, dealers said.
HONG KONG, March 1 Asian factories extended a global manufacturing revival as activity picked up steam in February, though the outlook for many of the region's export-reliant economies remained uncertain in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist stance.
* Statutory loss before tax for year ended 31 december 2016 of $272 million