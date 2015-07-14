Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 14 Telenor :
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 ebitda nok 1.42 billion (nok 1.1 billion)
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 revenues nok 2.63 billion (nok 1.72 billion)
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 capex nok 638 mln (nok 285 million)
* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 1.1 million to 53.129 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order