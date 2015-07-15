Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Company corrects Q2 2014 revenue comparison to nok 2.03 bln from nok 1.72 bln)
July 14 Telenor :
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 ebitda nok 1.42 billion (nok 1.1 billion)
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 revenues nok 2.63 billion (nok 2.03 billion)
* Grameenphone unit reports q2 capex nok 638 mln (nok 285 million)
* During the quarter the number of subscriptions increased by 1.1 million to 53.129 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order