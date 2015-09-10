Sept 10 Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd
* Says places share issue at NOK 122 versus wednesday close
at NOK 128
* Raises NOK 844 million ($100 million) in private placement
* Placement, which represents 9.90% of the current
outstanding shares, was over-subscribed at the subscription
price and supported by existing and new institutional investors
* Says to finance further growth by ordering additional FRSU
newbuildings
* Says increased the free float in its share and further
strengthened its financial position. This enables the Company to
take an even more active role in the growing LNG industry and
further strengthen its competitive position in the FSRU segment
* The Private Placement took place through a bookbuilding
process managed by ABG Sundal Collier ASA, DNB Markets and
Pareto Securities as Joint Bookrunners
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)