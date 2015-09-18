OSLO, Sept 18 Norges Bank Investment Management, which runs Norway's $842 billion oil fund, has bought a retail and office property located above London's Bond Street Underground station, it said on Friday.

"Norges Bank Investment Management paid 240 million pounds ($375.17 million) for the entities that own the 95-year long leasehold interest in the property. The asset is unencumbered by debt, and no financing was involved in the transaction," the fund added.

The building comprises 45,000 square feet of office space on four upper floors and 45,000 square feet of retail space in a shopping centre fronting Oxford Street. ($1 = 0.6397 pounds) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)