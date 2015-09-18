OSLO, Sept 18 Norges Bank Investment Management,
which runs Norway's $842 billion oil fund, has bought a retail
and office property located above London's Bond Street
Underground station, it said on Friday.
"Norges Bank Investment Management paid 240 million pounds
($375.17 million) for the entities that own the 95-year long
leasehold interest in the property. The asset is unencumbered by
debt, and no financing was involved in the transaction," the
fund added.
The building comprises 45,000 square feet of office space on
four upper floors and 45,000 square feet of retail space in a
shopping centre fronting Oxford Street.
($1 = 0.6397 pounds)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik)