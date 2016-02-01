Feb 1 The EFTA Surevillance Authority on Telenor Asa :

* The EFTA Surveillance Authority is concerned that Telenor may have abused its dominant position in Norway by obstructing competitors in two markets involving the provision of mobile communications services to Norwegian users

* The Statement of Objections concerns Telenor's conduct in three Norwegian markets: the market for wholesale mobile access and origination services, the market for mobile broadband services to residential customers, and the market for mobile communications services to business customers

* he EFTA Surveillance Authority takes the preliminary view that Telenor's pricing of access and origination services at the wholesale level likely impeded competing offers in the market for mobile broadband services to residential customers. Telenor charged prices to wholesale customers that were higher than the prices Telenor offered to residential mobile broadband users. This behaviour took place from January 2008 until the end of 2012

* In the market for mobile communications services to business customers, the Authority is concerned that clauses in Telenor's contracts have impeded competition by making it very difficult for its customers to switch provider and by making it overly expensive for competitors to capture customers from Telenor

* The Authority takes the preliminary view that Telenor has infringed the EEA competition rules also in this respect. Telenor's conduct is still ongoing and the Authority is investigating the period from January 2008 to the present

* Telenor is invited to comment on the Statement of Objections by 11 April 2016 and may ask to be heard in an oral hearing

* If the Authority's preliminary conclusions are confirmed, it may adopt a decision requiring Telenor to cease the conduct in question, and it may also impose a fine Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)