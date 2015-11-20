Nov 20 Norway oil ministry says:

* Capricorn, a unit of Cairn Energy, has been prequalified for being an operator of fields on the Norwegian continental shelf

* Capricorn has stakes in 16 licences on the Norwegian Continental Shelf according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD)

* Norway oil ministry says Wellesley Petroleum has been prequalified for holding stakes on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

* Wellesley Petroleum was established earlier this year and is backed by private equity firm Blue Water Energy, which agreed to an initial investment of up to $250 million in the firm (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)