Nov 20 Norway oil ministry says:
* Capricorn, a unit of Cairn Energy, has been
prequalified for being an operator of fields on the Norwegian
continental shelf
* Capricorn has stakes in 16 licences on the Norwegian
Continental Shelf according to the Norwegian Petroleum
Directorate (NPD)
* Norway oil ministry says Wellesley Petroleum has been
prequalified for holding stakes on the Norwegian Continental
Shelf
* Wellesley Petroleum was established earlier this year and
is backed by private equity firm Blue Water Energy, which agreed
to an initial investment of up to $250 million in the firm
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)