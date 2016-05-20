May 20 Norway's Food Safety Authority says:

* Norway's Food Safety Authority (FSA) does not approve Norway Royal Salmon's and Nord Senja Laks' applications for use of triploid salmon in green licences

* The refusal imply that no exemption is granted to new stocking of triploid salmon in the Northern Region

* FSA rejects applications from NRS Finnmark for exemption for production of triploid salmon in 2016 in localities Kokelv and Lille Anguish Fjord

* In addition rejects FSA application from Nord Senja Laks for exemption for production of triploid salmon in 2016 at the site Finnvika South

* FSA says the refusal for exemption from Norway Royal Salmon and Nord Senja Laks was justified by lack of documentation that production of triploid salmon was welfare justifiable

* Norway Royal Salmon and Nord Senja Laks can appeal FSA's refusal

* Appeals in the case will be handled by the Industry and Fisheries Ministry Source text for Eikon:

//www.mattilsynet.no/fisk_og_akvakultur/fiskevelferd/avslag_paa_ soknad_om_dispensasjon_til_produksjon_av_triploid_laks.22589 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)