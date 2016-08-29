UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Aug 29 The CEOs of Shell and ConocoPhillips made the following comments to the ONS oil conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Monday:
* Shell CEO Ben van Beurden says sees increase in oil demand of 1-1.5 million barrels per day per year
* Shell CEO says sees future oil demand more dictated by consumer decisions rather than producers' decisions
* ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance says carbon price needs to be $100 or more to reach climate target (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Gwladys Fouche)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says teams are expeditiously working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays for flights on ground Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: