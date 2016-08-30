Aug 30 Statoil's exploration chief for Norway and Britain, Jez Averty, told a news conference on the sidelines of the ONS oil conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Tuesday:

* To drill 20 exploration wells in Norway and Britain in 2017, 17 in Norway and 3 in Britain

* Of these, 11 exploration wells will be in Barents Sea and Norwegian Sea off Norway Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)