Aug 30 Statoil's exploration chief Tim Dodson told Reuters on the sidelines of an ONS oil conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Tuesday:

* Three of the prospects it will drill in the Barents Sea next year - Korpfjell, Koigen Central and Gemini North - are high-impact wells

* Statoil defines a high-impact well as having the potential to provide a total of more than 250 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), or 100 million boe net to Statoil.

* Each well will test a different geological structure